x
Man shot and killed in Algiers, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in Algiers Monday, according to the NOPD. 

Few details about the killing were immediately available.

The killing took place in the 3400 block of Blair Street sometime Monday afternoon. 

Police say one victim sustained a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. That victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

NOPD officials did not provide any information on a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

