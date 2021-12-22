NOPD: Man shot, killed in Central City Wednesday

Police said they found a man lying on the sidewalk at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Central City area Wednesday night.

According to officers, just before 8:30, they responded to the call of an aggravated battery by shooting near the intersection of Washington and Loyola Avenues.

Police said they found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was declared dead on the scene.

At the moment there is no further information as the investigation is ongoing.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide at Washington & Loyola aves. Initial reports show adult male victim w/gunshot wound who has been declared deceased at scene. pic.twitter.com/wuOyvyK9wx — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 23, 2021

