NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is on the scene of a homicide in Central City.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was found shot in the head in his apartment near the corner of Phillip and Willow Streets, around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday night.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

