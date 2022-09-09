NOPD: Man shot, killed in Central City

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City.

Police say they were responding to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of Toledano Street and they escalated the call to an aggravated battery by shooting.

When police arrived they found a man in front of a home unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.