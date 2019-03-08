Sheriff's deputies in Houma believe a man who was fatally shot in a fight outside a bar Saturday morning started the altercation with the suspects, who fled after the shooting.

Around 2:15 p.m., about 15 minutes after Vino's Night Club in the 600 block of Corporate Drive in Houma closed, 30-year-old Andrew Naquin - the eventual victim - and another man were the agressors in a fight with three other men, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

But the fight quickly turned deadly. One of the men reportedly shot Naquin, and the three suspects reportedly jumped into a silver Dodge Charger and fled the scene.

Naquin was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

Deputies put out a description of the suspect's vehicle and an off-duty officer who was working as security for a nearby casino saw the car driving past on the La. 20 freeway in Thibodaux. According to authorities, the deputy followed the vehicle and eventually pulled it over in a traffic stop. Three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff's Office, where they were questioned by detectives.

TPSO detectives said they consulted with the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office regarding brining this case before the grand jury.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the TPSO detectives at (985)876-2500.