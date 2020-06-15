Man shot, killed in Gert Town Monday afternoon; New Orleans' 5th homicide in 4 days

Five people have been killed and 16 wounded since Friday, June 13 at 10 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Gert Town Monday afternoon.

According to police, an unidentified man was shot in the 8300 block of Palm Street, near Carrollton and Palmetto, around 4:36 p.m. on June 15.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is the fifth homicide in New Orleans since late Friday night. Overall, five people have been killed and 16 wounded since Friday, June 13 at 10 p.m.

No arrests have been announced and each incident remains under investigation. The youngest known victim in the rash of shootings is 15-years-old.

There are now 73 homicides that have been reported by the New Orleans Police Department since the start of 2020, putting the rate on track to exceed last year's record low number of killings.