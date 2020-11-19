Man shot, killed in Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward.
According to NOPD, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of Egania Street, just off Claiborne Avenue, around 4:52 p.m.
Officers found a man on the ground who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
