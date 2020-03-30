NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in Metairie on Sunday evening, a spokesman with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

JPSO deputies were sent to the 4300 bock of Airline Drive after receiving a call that someone was shot, but after they arrived, they learned the shooting took place in the 500 block of N Elm Street.

Despite being treated by emergency medical services, the man died at the scene, JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde said.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers," Rivarde said.

JPSO deputies are working to find out who shot the man and why.

