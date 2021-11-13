Man shot, killed in Metairie: JPSO

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

METAIRIE, La. — A man died in a car at the scene of a Metairie shooting early Saturday morning, according to first reports from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

After several reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of Arnoult Road, the sheriff's office sent deputies to investigate.

The found a male victim in a car in that area. The victim had at least one gun shot wounds, deputies said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Deputies investigating the shooting didn't share any information as to who shot the victim or why.

JPSO deputies labeled the killing a homicide, which means homicide investigators will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but deputies said they're willing to hear from people with information.

People with information can contact JPSO' Homicide Section at 504.364.5300.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.