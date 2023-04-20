x
Crime

Man shot, killed in New Orleans Lower Garden District

According to New Orleans police, a man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street, near Felicity Street.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower Garden District.

According to New Orleans police, a man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street, near Felicity Street. Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWL-TV for the latest information.

