Man shot, killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken on St. Claude

Investigators say the man was shot at least one time.

NEW ORLEANS — One man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken on St. Claude.

The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene. Police say the shooting happened in the 4300 block of St Claude Avenue.

The Eyewitness News team was on the scene and saw a shot up a car in the parking lot.

BREAKING: NOPD on scene of fatal shooting in parking lot of Church’s Chicken on St. Claude. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/GL5jNGMcoe — Lamar Bourgeois III (@lamarbourgeois) May 10, 2023