x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot, killed in Pines Village Friday evening: NOPD investigates

Police said just after 6 p.m., they responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a shooting in Pines Village Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said just after 6 p.m., they responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Downman Road, where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene, said NOPD.

No further information is available at the moment but the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

RELATED: Shooting survivors call on New Orleans leaders to stop the violence

RELATED: Portia Pollock's killer pleads guilty to Manslaughter in fatal carjacking case

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

NOLA crime survivors want action from city leaders