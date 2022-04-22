Man shot, killed in Pines Village Friday evening: NOPD investigates

Police said just after 6 p.m., they responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Downman Road.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a shooting in Pines Village Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said just after 6 p.m., they responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Downman Road, where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene, said NOPD.

No further information is available at the moment but the shooting is under investigation.

