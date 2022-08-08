Man shot, killed in Pines Village

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the Pines Village area.

The shooting happened Sunday before 5:30 p.m. near the 4100 block of Downman Road, according to investigators.

Officers said they responded to a call of a man unresponsive. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his body.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.