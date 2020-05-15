NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the St. Claude neighborhood Friday, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers with NOPD's Fifth District responded to a call reporting a body near Manzant and N Robertson streets. When they got there, police officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

