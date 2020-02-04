NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in the St. Roch neighborhood, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

NOPD's homicide detectives are investigating the shooting in the 2700 block of Marigny Street, the statement said.

The shooting was first reported to police around 5:30 p.m., but it was first investigated as an unclassified death, the statement said. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Later, police discovered the man had a gunshot wound, and NOPD detectives reclassified the shooting as a homicide.

NOPD investigators are working to find out who killed the man and why, a press release said.

"The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family," the statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting call NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Sasha Tousant at 504.658.5300 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP

