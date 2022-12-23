Man shot, killed in West Lake Forest neighborhood

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the West Lake Forest neighborhood.

Police say the man was shot at least one time in the 6700 block of Tara Lane.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.