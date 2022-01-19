NOPD: Man shot, killed in Algiers

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Algiers

near 1300 block of Flanders Street.

NOPD Fourth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the location. When Police arrived they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services declared the man dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Tanisha Smith at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest information.