NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the Tremé neighborhood on Sunday, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said.

Just before 3 p.m., officers with NOPD's first district responded to a shooting call near N Broad and Dumaine streets, seemingly at or outside Magnolia Meat Market.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim down and unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a hospital, where he later died.

At that point, NOPD's Homicide Unit detectives took charge of the investigation.

NOPD officers are working to find out who shot and killed the man and why, but the statement shared no other details.

"No additional details are available at this time," the statement said. "The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family."

Anyone with information about the killing can call Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

More Stories:

NEWS: Tiger at New York City's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

NEWS: Coronavirus live updates: Queen delivers message of hope to UK as prime minister hospitalized

NEWS: 68 coronavirus deaths: the largest single-day jump for Louisiana so far

NEWS: Check points at Louisiana-Texas border open Sunday