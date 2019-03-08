GRETNA, La. — A man was killed after being shot near the West Bank Expressway Saturday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5:20 a.m., deputies received a call about a man shot in the 100 block of West Bank Expressway, authorities said.

Deputies reportedly found the man unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they did not have a motive or suspect information Saturday morning.

No further information was immediately available. Officials said the investigation was ongoing.

The incident was the first of two shootings reported in Jefferson Parish Saturday morning. 10 minutes later, around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to Metairie, where a man was shot and critically injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers or our Investigations Bureau at 504 364-5300.





