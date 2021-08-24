Man shot, killed on Downman Road near Chef Menteur

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call NOPD's homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans East.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times near the intersection of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he died.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call NOPD's homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.