Man shot, killed on I-10W Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East Wednesday night.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting occurred on I-10W near Exit 240B, the Chef Menteur Highway Exit. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

All lanes are blocked on I-10W while police investigate, according to the DOTD.