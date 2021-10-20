Man shot, killed on I-10W Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East Wednesday night.
According to New Orleans police, the shooting occurred on I-10W near Exit 240B, the Chef Menteur Highway Exit. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.
All lanes are blocked on I-10W while police investigate, according to the DOTD.
