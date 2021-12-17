Man shot, killed on North Broad Street

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-111.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed on North Broad Street Friday evening.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Broad and Dumain Street. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-111.