Crime

JPSO: Man shot, killed outside Harvey business

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 3600 block of Lapalco Blvd.
Credit: Osama Ayyad

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A shooting at a Harvey business left a man dead Thursday night.

At about 7:30 deputies were called to the scene and upon arrival, they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the moment deputies do not have a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

