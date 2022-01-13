JPSO: Man shot, killed outside Harvey business

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A shooting at a Harvey business left a man dead Thursday night.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 3600 block of Lapalco Blvd.
At about 7:30 deputies were called to the scene and upon arrival, they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
At the moment deputies do not have a suspect or motive.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
