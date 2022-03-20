Man shot, killed overnight on Bourbon Street

Video from EarthCam captured the moment police and EMS arrived on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed inside a business on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning.

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. Police were called to the scene and found the unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say someone was detained for questioning at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300, or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.