Man shot and killed on Saint Claude Avenue, NOPD investigating

The man was declared deceased at a local area hospital, the NOPD said.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide where a man was shot in the 4100 block of Saint Claude Avenue, according to a press release.

The NOPD said the incident happened around 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday night. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He would later be declared deceased at a local hospital.

According to the press release, the NOPD has no additional information to share at this current time.