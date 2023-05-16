Man shot and killed on Saint Claude Avenue, NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide where a man was shot in the 4100 block of Saint Claude Avenue, according to a press release.
The NOPD said the incident happened around 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday night. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He would later be declared deceased at a local hospital.
According to the press release, the NOPD has no additional information to share at this current time.
