Man shot killed in unknown location, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a man arrived at the hospital Saturday.

Police said just before 5:40 p.m. a man showed up suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials pronounced the man dead soon after.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the reason and location of the incident.

No further information is available at this time but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.