x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot killed in unknown location, NOPD investigates

An investigation is ongoing to determine the reason and location of the incident.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a man arrived at the hospital Saturday.

Police said just before 5:40 p.m. a man showed up suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials pronounced the man dead soon after.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the reason and location of the incident.

No further information is available at this time but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

RELATED: One dead, nine-year-old wounded after three separate shootings early Saturday morning

RELATED: Several St. Charles break-ins, car thefts connected to New Orleans

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

Fatal crash on Tchoupitoulas leaves one dead