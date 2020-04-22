NEW ORLEANS — The killing was reported shortly after 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Loyola Street in the Milan neighborhood. 

When deputies responding to reports of shots fired arrived, they found the victim, identified only as a male adult, with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: Trump tells Chevron to 'wind down' oil fields in Venezuela

RELATED: Hard Rock demolition dispute with city hits rock bottom, fight continues in court filings

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 26, 2020