NEW ORLEANS — The killing was reported shortly after 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Loyola Street in the Milan neighborhood.

When deputies responding to reports of shots fired arrived, they found the victim, identified only as a male adult, with an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More Stories:

RELATED: Trump tells Chevron to 'wind down' oil fields in Venezuela

RELATED: Hard Rock demolition dispute with city hits rock bottom, fight continues in court filings

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.