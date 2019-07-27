NEW ORLEANS — A man who first responders rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning died has from his wounds, New Orleans Police Department officials said.

Now, the second of two NOPD homicide investigations is underway after overnight shootings Saturday.

According to initial police reports, officers responded to a call that someone had been shot around the 1200 block of Louisa Street off St. Claude Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a man on the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital by New Orleans Emergency Medical Service personnel, where he died a short time later, police officials said.

The investigation into the attack was opened. No further information, including a suspect or potential motive, was immediately available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the identity of the victim at a later date.

The killing was the second in the city early Saturday morning.

Around the same time as the Louisa Street shooting, a man was found shot to death in a crashed car in Central City.

SEE: Man found shot to death in car in New Orleans, NOPD investigating

Police officials said that anyone with information on these crimes should call Crimestoppers with 504-822-1111.