NEW ORLEANS -- A man was shot and killed on Selma Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the call of shots fired in the 6600 block of Selma Street Thursday, just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Homicide Detective Peter Guidry at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

