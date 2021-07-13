Man, shot multiple times, found dead in car in New Orleans East

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to calls of a shooting just before 9 a.m. in the 10800 block of Roger Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say a man is dead after he was found shot multiple times in a car in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East on Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to calls of a shooting just before 9 a.m. in the 10800 block of Roger Drive. Officers found the man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will publicly identify the victim and official cause of death after performing an autopsy and contacting the man's family.

The police department did not share any details about a possible motive or suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.