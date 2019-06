NEW ORLEANS — Police say one man is wounded after a shooting in New Orleans' Central City area Tuesday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 2400 block of 7th Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital.

