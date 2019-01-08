NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot multiple times in the Seventh Ward Thursday morning, according to the NOPD.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to an "aggravated battery by shooting" call in the 1800 block of Annette Street sometime before 11:30 a.m.

According to the NOPD, the male victim suffered apparent gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

Authorities did not give any information about the man's condition Thursday morning.

No information about a suspect or possible motive for the shooting was provided by the NOPD.