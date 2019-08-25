NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot multiple times in a Holly Grove neighborhood Saturday night, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD responded at 9:17 a.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Hickory and Eagle streets.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting Friday night in New Orleans

When officers arrived, they found the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

NOPD officials did not give an update on the condition of the victim Saturday night. They also did not provide any details about a suspect in the shooting.

RELATED: Woman killed in New Orleans East double shooting

Anybody with information about this shooting can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous.