NEW ORLEANS — A shooting in New Orleans East sent one person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday morning, the NOPD said.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Read Boulevard around 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Motorcyclist strikes guardrail on I-10, falls from interstate to his death

He was transported to a hospital, but police did not disclose his condition.

RELATED: NOPD: Man killed in shooting by I-10 in New Orleans East

NOPD officials did not give any details about a suspect or potential motive in the shooting.