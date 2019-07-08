NEW ORLEANS — Police say one man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in New Orleans' Central City area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:12 p.m. in the 2800 block of Josephine Street.

Police say they were made aware of the shooting after a man arrived at a hospital by car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The NOPD has not released any additional details about the shooting at this time. The investigation continues.

