NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot near Central City Saturday, the fifth victim in a series of seemingly unrelated shootings throughout New Orleans throughout the day.

The New Orleans Police Department reported that just after 7 p.m. a man was shot at the intersection of Amelia and South Liberty streets.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital by private vehicle. The extent of his injury was not disclosed Saturday night.

Authorities did not provide any information about a suspect or potential motive in the shooting.

