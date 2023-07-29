Man shot in CBD near Harrah's Casino

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting in the Central Business District.

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of Poydras, which is where one of the entrances for Harrah's Casino is located. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information is available at this time.