x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot in CBD near Harrah's Casino

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting in the Central Business District.

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of Poydras, which is where one of the entrances for Harrah's Casino is located. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information is available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out