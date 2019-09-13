NEW ORLEANS — Police responded to reports of a shooting near exit 248 East, heading towards New Orleans East, sometime before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, near the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene and was pronounced by paramedics.

The New Orleans Police Department has provided few details about the shooting.

No suspect description or additional details were available Friday morning.