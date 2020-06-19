Man shot through window while sitting in popular Neyow's cafe in Mid-City

The NOPD reported a man was shot and hospitalized Thursday night, with NOLA.com later confirming it happened at the restaurant.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is recovering after being shot through the window of a popular creole restaurant in Mid-City Thursday night.

The attack happened at Neyow's Creole Cafe on Bienville Street just after 9 p.m.,, according to information from the New Orleans Police Department and NOLA.com.

The victim, an unidentified 38-year-old man, was reportedly sitting inside the restaurant when an unknown suspect opened fire through the window, NOPD officials said.

The victim was struck in the arm and was rushed to the hospital via ambulance when first responders arrived. His condition was not immediately listed, although the injury was not reported to be life-threatening.

NOPD officials said the incident was being investigated as an aggravated battery by shooting. No further information, including a possible motive for the attack, was immediately released.

It's not the first time the acclaimed cafe, which also has a location in Houston, has suffered from violent crime.

In 2017, masked men robbed the restaurant at gunpoint as employees were closing one summer night. They made off with $400 dollars from the cash register.

"It was just an opportunity that they took and a waste of their time and unnecessary," a chef told WWL-TV at the time.

Present day, the violence is not only impacting the business. There have now been more than 20 shootings in one week in New Orleans, from Friday June 12 - Friday, June 19.

Last weekend alone, four people were killed and 16 were wounded in a dozen shootings across the city.

