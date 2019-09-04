GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A crowded Gainesville Waffle House turned into a murder scene early Sunday morning.

A 41-year-old man was allegedly handing out $20 bills and paying for meals at the restaurant when he was shot to death. Deputies say it began with an argument over generosity.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Craig Brewer was inside the Gainesville restaurant around 3 a.m. when an argument broke out between him and Ezekiel Hicks, 25.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses saw Brewer paying for customers' meals and "passing out" $20 bills. One customer, a friend of Hicks, began arguing with Brewer because he didn't pay for her meal, the affidavit says.

Then, Hicks got involved and began arguing with Brewer as well.

Deputies say Hicks left the restaurant, grabbed a handgun and went back inside the Waffle House. A bystander tried to intervene, but deputies say Hicks and Brewer then got into a physical fight.

Hicks then shot Brewer in the head, deputies say. The sheriff's office said the entire incident was also captured on restaurant surveillance video.

Hicks is now facing a first-degree, premeditated murder charge.

