Man in New Orleans East shot to death in car, police say

According to initial reports, a male victim was found dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound, slumped over in a car in the grass near the intersection.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot to death in a car in New Orleans East Sunday morning, police say.

NOPD investigators were called to the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Paris Road just before 7:30 a.m.

The car, a silver SUV, appeared to have sustained gunfire, and at least one window appeared to have been shattered.

No information was released about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

