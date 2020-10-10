Man shot to death in Holly Grove

Authorities did not provide any info about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death in the Holly Grove neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the NOPD.

The shooting reportedly took place around 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Colapissa Street.

Officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery at the location, and found the male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities did not provide any info about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.