x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Man shot to death in Holly Grove

Authorities did not provide any info about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death in the Holly Grove neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the NOPD. 

The shooting reportedly took place around 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Colapissa Street. 

Officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery at the location, and found the male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin. 

Authorities did not provide any info about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020