AVONDALE - A 47-year-old man was shot to death in an Avondale neighborhood Thursday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the Kennedy Heights Park area.

Deputies were on the scene after receiving notification of a shooting in the area.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

