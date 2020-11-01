NEW ORLEANS —

A man was shot to death in Central City Saturday morning, police said.

New Orleans police responded to reports of shots fired near the 2800 block of South Johnson Street just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in a house, unresponsive. Police said he died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are still working to determine a motive for the shooting. No suspect has been named.

