Man shot to death in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Investigators say a man wash shot to death in Central City Saturday.

The man's body was discovered around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Baronne Street and Jackson Avenue.

Responding officers found the man lying in the street with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

He was declared dead at the scene.

No information on a possible suspect or motive was released Saturday night.

