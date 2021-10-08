x
Man shot to death in Gentilly Terrace area Thursday night

The man, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times and died at the scene from his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Thursday night, police said, adding to the overnight violence in the city.

The 20-year-old victim was shot multiple times near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Verbena Street around 9:45 p.m. according to the NOPD. 

The man died at the scene. He has not been identified. 

Police did not give any details about a possible suspect or motive in the killing. 

It is the second fatal shooting of the night. 

Around 8:20 p.m., six people were shot in Central City, police said. One of those victims died, and the five surviving victims were hospitalized. 

