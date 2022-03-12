Man shot to death in Harvey Friday night

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night shooting in Harvey that claimed the life of one man.

Deputies say they received a call just after 11 p.m. of shots fired in the 2600 block of Max Drive. While responding to that call, they received an additional call of a person shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been notified.