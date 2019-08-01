Police are investigating another fatal shooting in the Little Woods neighborhood on Monday night, in the NOPD's Seventh District.

NOPD Officials said police received a call reporting shots fired in the 7800 block of Placid Street in the New Orleans East neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Neither the identity of the deceased nor a motive for the killing has been announced.

This is a second night in a row of New Orleans shootings, with a man shot and wounded in the Seventh Ward last night on Twelfth Night, the start of Carnival season.

On Friday, another man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shootout that wounded one NOPD member and sent him to the hospital.

In that shooting, the NOPD was responding to a reported suicide attempt in the Treme neighborhood. The struck officer was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest and received only bruising and slight bleeding.

Anyone with information on crimes in New Orleans can call Crimestoppers at 504-837-8477.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reported that the shooting occurred in the 7700 block of Branch Street. The current version reflects the location to be 7800 Placid Street.