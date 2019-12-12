METAIRIE, La. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Jefferson Parish overnight Thursday.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of S. Upland Avenue, next to the Providence Memorial Park cemetery on Airline Drive, a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Neighbors called deputies to the street to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO detectives opened a homicide investigation and said no further information was immediately available.

The man's identity will be released by the Jefferson Parish Coroner once his family is properly notified.

The shooting came hours after a man drove himself to the hospital while bleeding from multiple stab wounds and died in Jefferson Parish.

Investigators were still working to determine where and when the stabbing took place.

JPSO officials asked anyone with information into the fatal shooting or stabbing to call the homicide section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

