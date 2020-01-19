METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot to death in Metairie Saturday night, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 3500 block of Kent Avenue after reports of a shooting in that block.

When they arrived, deputies found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

